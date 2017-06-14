Opposition's meeting on Presidential election today

The opposition parties will hold a meeting to discuss on candidate for the upcoming Presidential elections on Wednesday. The meeting is likely to be held at 4 pm.

The BJP on Tuesday formed a three-member poll panel to hold consultations to elect the next President of India. The panel comprises, Venkaiah Naidu, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Arun Jaitley.

The elections to elect the next president would be held on July 17 while the counting would be held on July 20. The election notification will be issued on June 14 while the last date for nomination will be on June 28.

The term of Pranab Mukhjeree comes to an end on July 24.

Looking at the manner in which several parties have been coming forward to extend their support, it appears that the BJP will be able to elect its candidate as the next President of India.

The BJP has almost finalised Jharkhand Governor, Draupadi Murmu as its candidate. The opposition on the other hand is considering the candidature of former West Bengal Governor, Gopal Krishna Gandhi.

