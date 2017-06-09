Opposition parties teaming up for a coalition in 2019 polls: Sachin Pilot

Mumbai, June 9: Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Friday said that Opposition parties are working to collate as a united front to take on the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

"There is a coalition of Opposition parties happening now as everybody has started realising the need to work together against the BJP to present a formidable Opposition in the next general elections, to those who are very clever in talking but zero in showing results," the Rajasthan Congress chief told reporters.

The former Union minister also took a dig at NDA coalition partner Shiv Sena and said that the Uddhav Thackeray-led party is often critical of the government policies in Maharashtra, especially on farmers, but never opts out of power.

"The Shiv Sena speaks in two different languages at the Centre and in the state. If they are so concerned for the cause of farmers, why do they simply not give up power for their well-being ? Their selective and bizarre views towards the government's policies which suit them has finally exposed the party," he said.

"They can only give empty threats and not opt out of power because they are a greedy lot. Their greediness is for everybody to see," Pilot added.

PTI