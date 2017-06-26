Opposition parties likely to skip midnight GST launch

Opposition parties are likely to boycott NDA government's grand GST launch event on the midnight of June 30. Sources from the Congress indicated that most opposition parties including the Congress may give the event a miss.

The midnight GST rollout will take place in the presence of President Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Former Prime Ministers Manmohan Singh and H D Devegowda were to be present on the dais during the launch of GST. However, opposition parties are all set to boycott the midnight special event.

The Congress had been accusing the Narendra Modi government of taking credit for GST which was conceptualised when UPA was in power. Incidentally, the pilot for GST was led by Pranab Mukherjee when he was the finance minister in the UPA government. While opposition parties have not issued an official statement confirming or rejecting reports of their plans to boycott the event, sources maintained that parties are likely to skip the event.

This comes in the wake of NDA ministers giving President's Iftar a miss. Not a single minister of the NDA government was in attendance on Friday when President Pranab Mukherjee hosted an iftar party.

OneIndia News