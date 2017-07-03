I am not a PM face for 2019 elections, says Nitish Kumar

Patna, July 3: Ruling out any desire to be the opposition's face for Prime Minister in 2019, Janata Dal (U) leader Nitish Kumar on Monday said it was the Congress party's job to set a coherent opposition agenda that is "non-reactive".

To say that differences between Nitish and the Congress leadership have been apparent lately is an understatement, but on Monday Nitish for the first time spelled out exactly what his problem with the main opposition party is.

"Just talking of unity among opposition parties is not enough," the Chief Minister said, "there must be a narrative - not just in reaction to what the BJP offers, but an alternative narrative."

At a meeting of leaders on Sunday Nitish said that that the Congress alone was 'responsible for the current mess' in the Opposition.

"The Congress is a big party and it has its own thought process and we have to work accordingly, if it it wishes to challenge him effectively in the general election in 2019," Nitish said.

What i said during party meeting yesterday was in a particular context, don't interpret it differently: CM Nitish Kumar pic.twitter.com/MJst5LwQ6H — ANI (@ANI_news) July 3, 2017

On GST he said that "We have always supported GST as it will provide transperancy to the system. It is a reform and it has to eveolve with the time, minor issues will have to be sorted out. There is no point in asking me why I did not attend it, there was no invitation then, where is the question of attending or skipping? he added.

On Sushil Modi he said that He has a habit of giving statements daily, I don't read and neither do I have interest.

OneIndia News