Opposition demands judicial probe into 'fake' Jharkhand encounter

Ranchi, Jun 16: The opposition parties have termed the encounter between police and Maoist guerrillas in Giridih earlier this month in which one person was killed as fake and demanded a judicial probe.

Former Chief Minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha Executive President Hemant Soren, who met Baske's family members, said the encounter was fake.

"Jharkhand government is getting innocent tribals living in jungles killed in the name of Maoists. We demand a judicial probe or CBI inquiry into the encounter. The family members should be given Rs 25 lakh as compensation," he told reporters.

Police described the killed villager as a hardcore Maoist guerrilla.

After Baske's death, his family members and villagers raised the issue of fake encounter.

Even banned Maoist group, Communist Party of India-Maoist, has in a statement denied that Baske was a member of the group as termed by police.

He was running a tea shop on Parasnath hill. According to family members, Baske had on the day of the shootout gone to the jungle to collect wood.

The Congress party has termed the "innocent" villager's killing as unfortunate.

"Jharkhand was created for the welfare of people living in this region, particularly the tribal people. Now, innocent tribal people are being killed in the name of anti-Maoist operation. We demand a judicial probe into the encounter by a sitting judge of the High Court," Jharkhand Congress General Secretary Alok Dubey told IANS.

