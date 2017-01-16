Opinion polls project BJP majority in UP; divided on other crucial states

A day after the Election Commission announced the poll schedule for five states, opinion polls started doing the rounds, with many projecting a clear majority for BJP in Uttar Pradesh. However, the states seem to be in for a tough fight with multiple contenders taking in a substantial part of the vote. Let us take a look at what the pollsters have to say about the five poll-bound states.

Uttar Pradesh Opinion Poll 2017
 ABP News-Lokniti CSDSIndia Today-Axis
SP3026
BJP2733
BSP2226
INC0809
Others1306

Punjab Opinion Poll 2017
 ABP News-Lokniti CSDSIndia Today-Axis
SAD+BJP3422
Congress3133
AAP2130
Others--15

Goa Opinion Poll 2017
 India Today-Axis
BJP+38
Congress34
AAP16
Others12

Manipur Opinion Poll 2017
 India Today-Axis
BJP40
Congress37
NPF23
Others10

Uttarakhand Opinion Poll 2017
 India Today-AxisABP News-Lokniti CSDS
BJP4340
Congress3933
Others18--

