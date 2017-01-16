Opinion polls project BJP majority in UP; divided on other crucial states

A day after the Election Commission announced the poll schedule for five states, opinion polls started doing the rounds, with many projecting a clear majority for BJP in Uttar Pradesh. However, the states seem to be in for a tough fight with multiple contenders taking in a substantial part of the vote. Let us take a look at what the pollsters have to say about the five poll-bound states.

Uttar Pradesh Opinion Poll 2017 ABP News-Lokniti CSDS India Today-Axis SP 30 26 BJP 27 33 BSP 22 26 INC 08 09 Others 13 06

Punjab Opinion Poll 2017 ABP News-Lokniti CSDS India Today-Axis SAD+BJP 34 22 Congress 31 33 AAP 21 30 Others -- 15

Goa Opinion Poll 2017 India Today-Axis BJP+ 38 Congress 34 AAP 16 Others 12

Manipur Opinion Poll 2017 India Today-Axis BJP 40 Congress 37 NPF 23 Others 10

Uttarakhand Opinion Poll 2017 India Today-Axis ABP News-Lokniti CSDS BJP 43 40 Congress 39 33 Others 18 --

OneIndia News