Opinion polls project BJP majority in UP; divided on other crucial states

A day after the Election Commission announced the poll schedule for five states, opinion polls started doing the rounds, with many projecting a clear majority for BJP in Uttar Pradesh. However, the states seem to be in for a tough fight with multiple contenders taking in a substantial part of the vote. Let us take a look at what the pollsters have to say about the five poll-bound states.
|Uttar Pradesh Opinion Poll 2017
|
|ABP News-Lokniti CSDS
|India Today-Axis
|SP
|30
|26
|BJP
|27
|33
|BSP
|22
|26
|INC
|08
|09
|Others
|13
|06
|Punjab Opinion Poll 2017
|
|ABP News-Lokniti CSDS
|India Today-Axis
|SAD+BJP
|34
|22
|Congress
|31
|33
|AAP
|21
|30
|Others
|--
|15
|Goa Opinion Poll 2017
|
|India Today-Axis
|BJP+
|38
|Congress
|34
|AAP
|16
|Others
|12
|Manipur Opinion Poll 2017
|
|India Today-Axis
|BJP
|40
|Congress
|37
|NPF
|23
|Others
|10
|Uttarakhand Opinion Poll 2017
|
|India Today-Axis
|ABP News-Lokniti CSDS
|BJP
|43
|40
|Congress
|39
|33
|Others
|18
|--
