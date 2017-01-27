Opinion poll: BJP emerges winner in U'khand; hung assemblies in UP, Goa, Punjab

New Delhi, Jan 27: Just days ahead of assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab, results of one more poll survey was declared recently. The opinion poll gave a mixed verdict about election prospects of various political parties.

The survey has predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party is likely to win big in Uttarakhand in the upcoming assembly elections. The recently-announced opinion poll added that no party is going to get a majority to form governments in the states of Goa, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. The BJP will emerge as the single largest party in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2017, stated the opinion poll conducted by Week-Hansa Research.

The poll indicated that the BJP is also likely to emerge as the single largest party in Goa. In Punjab, the Congress will win maximum seats, added the survey.

The poll predicts 192 to 196 seats for the BJP in UP. Out of the 403 seats in the UP assembly, the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance will probably get 178 to 182 seats. The Bahujan Samaj Party is likely to get 20 to 24 seats, the election report indicated. The survey gives the others 5 to 9 seats.

"In Punjab, the Congress will emerge as the single largest party with 49 to 51 seats in an assembly of 117 seats. The Aam Aadmi Party will finish second with 33 to 35 seats. The Shiromani Akali Dal-BJP alliance scores only 28 to 30 seats, and others 3 to 5 seats," states the election survey.

In Uttarakhand, the BJP will win 29 to 37 out of the 70 seats. The Congress is expected to get 27 to 29 seats, while the BSP will bag 1 to 3, the poll predicts.

In Goa, the poll result indicates that the AAP will win just two to four seats. The BJP will bag 17 to 19 seats. The Congress is likely to come second with 11 to 13 seats, the poll states. The alliance led by Maharashtra Gomantak Party is expected to get 3 to 5 seats. The independents are likely to win 2 seats, states the survey.

OneIndia News