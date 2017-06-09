Operation wipeout: 38 terrorists killed in Valley, more to come

The Indian Army which has launched, " Operation wipeout," in the Kashmir Valley has killed 38 armed militants and stopped 22 infiltrations in the past 6 months. The Army has a set a December deadline to wipeout militants from the Valley.

The Army which had struck Pakistan posts aiding infiltration across the Line of Control has also successfully prevented infiltration attempts at Gurez, Machhil, Naugam and Uri sectors.

A senior army official on Thursday was quoted by PTI as saying: "In the current year, 22 infiltration attempts have been foiled and 34 armed intruders eliminated on the LoC,".

The officer further added, "The relentless operations by the security forces have defeated the desperate attempts by Pakistan and its agents to spread terror in Jammu and Kashmir during the holy month of Ramzan,".

When compared to previous data it was found that 28 infiltration attempts took place in 2015 followed by 88 infiltration attempts in 2016. The Minister of State for Defence, Subhash Bhamre had earlier said in the Parliament that a total of 116 illegal trespassing cases along the India-Pak border in Jammu and Kashmir were reported in 2015 and 2016, including 88 last year.

OneIndia News