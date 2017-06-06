Operation wipe-out: Pre-dawn alertness levels at all time high in Kashmir Valley

The levels of alertness are at an all time high in the Kashmir Valley. With the Indian Army vowing to destroy every terrorist before the winter sets in, officials say that the forces have been advised to stay alert at all times. On Monday, the CRPF foiled an Uri styled attack on its camp at Sumbal, J&K. Four terrorists were gunned down in quick time when they tried to attack the camp.

On May 15, there was an alert that terrorists would strike at the camp. Terrorists had been video-graphing the CRPF encampment and when the fidayeen sneaked in and opened fire around 3.30am.

As terrorists launched the attack, the first responders at the camp were constable K Dinesh Raja and Prafful Kumar. The nearby Jammu & Kashmir police camp soon joined the action and the attackers were neutralised without breaching the camp security.

The Sumbal camp is close to where Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani operated. The alertness levels are normally low in the wee hours of the morning. However this time around, the terrorists were unable to succeed as the CRPF was on very high alert. Officials said that if the terrorists had managed to enter the camp, they could have inflicted considerable damage. There were around 100 CRPF personnel inside the camp at the time of the attack.

In a statement, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh appreciated the exemplary courage shown by Raja, Kumar and the commandant, Iqbal Ahmad, as well as company commanders Shankarlal Jat and Pankaj Hallu and guard commander Pankaj Kumar.

OneIndia News