Operation Prahar: A deep strike into Maoist stronghold

A massive anti-naxal operation launched by the Chhattisgarh Police, CRPF and its elite unit- CoBRA in forests of Tondamarka in Sukma district has wreaked havoc in the Maoists' ranks.

The 56-hour operation named 'Operation Prahar', said to be one of the biggest operations in recent times, was aimed at flushing out the Maoists hiding in forests of Tondamarka, which become a safe haven for them.

Speaking to news agency ANI, DIG Bastar, P Sunder Raj said a large number of Maoists including their senior cadre have been killed. He, however, did not give the exact figures which would be made available later.

On Sunday, DG Naxal operations DM Awasthi had said that over a dozen Maoists have been killed while scores were injured.

Awasthi had on Saturday said that Naxals suffered heavy damage in the assault by the security forces as they never expected forces to launch an attack in Tondamarka.

Sukma SP, Abhishek Meena, said that this was the first time that the joint forces entered deep into the core area of the Maoists and cornered them.

According to reports, a top Naxal commander Korsa Mahesh, who carried a reward of Rs 8 lakh on his head, has been killed in the operation.

In the entire operation, three jawans were martyered while five were injured.

