Operation Clean up Kashmir: Is Rajiv Mehrishi, next Governor of the state?

Will c replace N N Vohra as the next Governor of Jammu and Kashmir. With an all out offensive launched in Kashmir to crush militancy, the Government is looking for a person with expertise in the state.

Mehrishi as the Home Secretary has been closely associated with Kashmir. He has been involved in all important decisions taken in managing the Kashmir crisis. There have been a series of high level meetings held since July last when the unrest in the Valley began. Mehrishi has been part of all those meetings.

In fact he was also part of the decision making team which gave the security forces a free hand to deal with the issue in Kashmir.

Mehrishi completes his two month tenure next month. The Delhi circles are abuzz with the talk that his name is being considered as a replacement for Vohra. The government wants someone familiar with Kashmir. Moreover Mehrishi has vast experience in the field of internal security. Several Intelligence Bureau officials that we spoke with said that he is good at coordinating both with the intelligence and security officials. His hands on approach also makes him a favourite for the job.

The name of Mehrishi is interesting in the backdrop of the Centre wanting the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir to oversee the security operations directly.

