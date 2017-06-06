Operation bluestar anniversary: Khalistan Zindabad slogans raised at Golden Temple

On the 33rd anniversary of the Operation Bluestar, the slogans of 'Khalistan Zindabad' were raised by a section of Sikhs in the Golden temple on Tuesday.

#WATCH Amritsar: 'Khalistan Zindabad' slogans raised in Golden Temple on Operation Bluestar anniversary pic.twitter.com/dKnSgQQBbA — ANI (@ANI_news) June 6, 2017

Every year on this day, Sikhs will gather at the Golden Temple to mark the anniversary of Operation Blue Star.

In 2015, a group of young Sikhs wearing Bhindranwale T-shirts emblazoned with slogans such as "NEVER FORGET 1984" were also spotted at the holy shrine.

According to reports, some years back Bhindranwale T-shirts and other memorabilia were sold openly around the Golden Temple.

Operation Blue Star was a military operation ordered by former prime minister Indira Gandhi which occurred between June 1 and June 6, 1984.

It was ordered to flush out militant religious leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and his militant armed followers from the Harmandir Sahib Complex in Amritsar. Tanks and troops had fired at the Akal Takht to get Bhindranwale, who was killed that day along with many of his followers.

Assassination of Indira Gandhi was the most notable event related to the Operation Blue Star. Indira Gandhi was assassinated on October 31, 1984, four months after the Operation Blue Star.

The Khalistan Movement originally started in the early 1940's and 50's, but the movement was most popular in the 1970s and 1980s. Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, who was the leader of the Damdami Taksal, was another important factor which led towards Operation Blue Star.

OneIndia News