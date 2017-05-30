Open air school comes to the rescue of J&K students battered by violent weather

Srinagar, May 30: The children of Jammu and Kashmir are not new to crises. Be it the ongoing violence and protests on the streets or the inclement weather conditions, lives of children have always been hard in the northern-most state of the country. These kids fight several odds to continue with their studies.

One more such story of battling obstacles by students has emerged from Kasuri area, located in Udhampur district. A recent strong thunderstorm in Kasuri left a school building totally damaged.

Usually, after such a catastrophe the education of the unfortunate children would have been halted. But here it's a totally different scenario. The brave students with apt support from their teachers are continuing with their studies.

Now, the students are studying under the open sky to avoid disruption in their education.

The students told ANI that the school building got damaged after Kasuri village was hit by heavy rainfall followed by strong wind recently. Several other buildings were also damaged during the recent rains in the village.

The teachers said that students face great problems studying in the open air school because of freaky weather conditions. The teachers and students have demanded immediate repair of the school building so that normal schooling could resume at the earliest.

Till then, the children have no other means but to study under the open sky.

OneIndia News