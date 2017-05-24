Onset of monsoon in Kerala predicted for May 30

The onset of the monsoon in Kerala has been predicted on May 30 by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The seasonal rainfall may however arrive a day earlier, the IMD has said.

The conditions look favourable for the arrival of the monsoon before the announced date this year explained Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) Secretary M Rajeevan.

The date announced for the onset of the Monsoon is May 30, but the chances of it hitting Kerala a day earlier cannot be ruled out, he also said. The normal date for the start of the seasonal rains over Kerala is June 1, which marks the arrival of the monsoon in the country.

The IMD has predicted a normal monsoon this year with the chances of the continuation of the EL Nino effect.

Rajeevan said the ministry will also undertake a programme during the monsoon to study the viability of cloud seeding. He was speaking at an event organised to highlight the ministry's achievements since the NDA government came to power in 2014.

The programme will be carried out using two research aircraft. One plane would undertake the exercise of cloud seeding while another one would take samples to study its viability.

"We intend to take 200 samples that can help us understand how effective is the concept of cloud seeding. The programme will be carried over a period of three years," he also said.

OneIndia News