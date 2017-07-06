"Only watches stolen from Jayalalithaa's Kodanadu estate," TN CM tells assembly

The Tamil Nadu Assembly was on Thursday informed that only watches and showpieces were stolen from Jayalalithaa's Kodanadu tea estate. Chief Minister Edappadi Palanisamy told the house that nothing more than watches and showpieces were stolen in by a group of burglars.

The Nilgiris tea estate had shot back to the limelight following the recent death of Jayalalithaa's accountant Dinesh Kumar. Palanisamy assured that house that investigations were moving in the right direction in the case. "Seven special task force teams were set up to investigate the murder and burglary attempt that took place in the Kodanadu estate. Only watches and showpieces were stolen from there," he said making an official announcement in the assembly.

"The team that attempted burglary at the estate was led by Kanagaraj, a former employee of the estate. The police managed to arrest those involved in the burglary and more arrests will take place shortly," the Chief Minister added.

The 900 acres sprawling estate was used by Jayalalithaa as her retreat. While there were speculations about property documents and valuables locked up in a safe inside the bungalow, Edappadi Palanisamy told the assembly that apart from watches and showpieces nothing was stolen. The police investigating the case had visited the bungalow within the estate on multiple locations looking for clues on documents or items that ay have been stolen.

While the gang of burglars murdered the security guard at the estate, the death of prime accused Kanagaraju in an accident fuelled speculation of a conspiracy. Within hours, Sayan, another accused who was travelling with his family, met with an accident in Kerala in which he lost his wife and child. The mystery around the sprawling bungalow has been increasing with police continuing to claim that investigations are still underway.

OneIndia News