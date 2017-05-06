Only Prime Minister Modi can resolve the Kashmir crisis: Mehbooba Mufti

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday said only Prime Minister Modi can resolve the Kashmir crisis and the state would support his decision.

Mehbooba Mufti hailed PM Modi's Lahore visit as a 'sign of strength' while saying that former PM Manmohan Singh wanted to visit Pakistan but couldn't muster courage.

In 2015, PM Modi had paid a surprise visit to Pakistan -the first visit to Pakistan by an Indian premier in more than 10 years. The last visit to Pakistan by an Indian prime minister was in 2004 by Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The bilateral relation between India and Pakistan has reached a new low after the mutilation of two Indian soldiers by Pakistani forces in Poonch sector in Kashmir. Opposition parties have questioned PM Modi's silence over the issue.

Development works in Jammu

About the development work in the state, she said the ongoing strife in Kashmir affects the development of Jammu. 'Kashmir situation not good, it affects Jammu also.' Jammu has many tourist destinations and trying to develop them, said, Mufti on Congress leader GS Charak's statement that no developmental work done in Jammu.

Mehbooba Mufti was speaking at the inaugural Function of Bikram Chowk Fly Over at GCW Gandhi Nagar Auditorium in Jammu.

OneIndia News