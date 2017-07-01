OneIndia's complete coverage of GST

India's biggest tax reform was rolled out at 12.01 am, July 1. As india ushers in the new tax regime, it would be interesting to see how the nation copes with it. At a grand event at the Central Hall of Parliament, President of India Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Goods and Services Tax.

