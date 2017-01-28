One ‘boy’ looted the state, the other the country: Amit Shah in UP

"As far do ladke (two boys) are concerned, they will loot the state, BJP's National President, Amit Shah said on Saturday while releasing the party's manifesto for the 2017 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections in Lucknow . He was making a reference to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi who have decided to fight the UP elections jointly.

"One has looted the state, and the other the country. Together they will get together and loot the state," Shah said. He said that the BJP would win the elections and construction on the Ram Mandir will be taken up as per the law.

He also said that Akhilesh will have a lot to answer for the problems faced by the state. "The ruling party goondas grabbed land. The demography of UP is changing," Shah added.

He accused the SP led UP government of stalling the welfare schemes proposed by the Narendra Modi government.

The Central government has given Rs 1 Lakh crore extra funds to UP as compared with the United Progressive Alliance, where has it gone? Akhilesh needs to reply, Shah said.

Shah sought for one chance to bring UP out of the existing state that it is. He said that the only answer to the state's development he added that the SP and the BSP had clearly failed the state for 15 years.

OneIndia News