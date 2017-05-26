On World Environment day, make a difference with ALTERNATIVE 2017

Making the world 'greener together' is the need of the hour. On the occasion of World Environment day this year, UV Green Energy is connecting Corporate CSR Teams, Sustainability Teams, NGOs, Social Organizations, Educational Institutions and Communities around Bengaluru to take an oath to protect Mother Nature. The event that will see Grammy Award Winner Ricky Kej at the inaugural will be held on June 2 at New Horizon Engineering College in Bengaluru.
The United Nation's theme for World Environment Day Celebrations
this time around is "Connecting people to nature" and ALTERNATIVE
2017 hopes to do just that. The day-long event will see men who
have made a difference to nature like Dr. Rajagopalan
Vasudevan, the Plastic Man of India, Dr. Rajendra Singh, the Water Man of India, Dr.T.V.Ramchandra who has been awarded for his relentless work in rejuvenating the lakes of Bengaluru.
The event will focus on making the world a better, cleaner,
greener place. The initiative aims to create a positive impact by
way of
bringing the awareness through Environmental music Art, green seminars from change makers of India and Niche Green Prod exhibitions on the Occasion of World Environment day.
Objective Oriented seminar topics
- Climate Change scenario
- Effects of pollutants
- Harmful fossil fuels and their effects
- Necessary steps to be taken in order to protect natural resources, Efficient way of utilising renewable sources
- 2nd generation PV Panels
- Organic PV panels
- Flexible Domestic Bio gas plants
- Bio-vacuum toilets
- Organic waste converters
- Fuel cell storage systems
Individuals with concern for the environment are expected to participate in the event that will be held between 9 AM and 6 AM. UV Green Energy has incorporated leaders from Core Energy Industry and IT Energy Vertical Background Leaders with Strong experience in Project Management, Consulting and Green Energy service line. This with a Robust framework and green energy technology competency in the field CSR, working with various corporate and NGOs like SBI, Tesco, and RBITC & RWCT.
The core organising team led by Vinay Shindhe, an EX Global IT Leader and Green Energy Social Entrepreneur will ensure that every participant will be presented with a Green Budding Plant to remind them of their duty to protect nature. Musical genius Ricky Kej and Mahesh Babu, CEO of Mahindra Electric will inaugurate the event. India's popular Sand artist Raghavendra Hegde will perform at the event.
Apart from talks on conserving nature and what you can do to
contribute, the event will also hold exhibitions of eco-friendly
products like Electric Vehicles, Eco-friendly Food
Packing Products, Bio-Vacuum Toilets, Solar Mill etc. And how can one forget the food? The event will see an Organic food mela. Breakfast and Lunch at the event will comprise organic food served with waste free intent.
