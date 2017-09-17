On Sewa Diwas, Parrikar pledges to devote 100 hours in a year for cleanliness

At a programme held to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 67th birthday, Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar pledged to devote at least 100 hours in a year for cleanliness activities.

Imploring people to imbibe a spirit of cleanliness, Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar on Sunday urged Goans to shun plastic and disposable plates.

Speaking at a Sewa Diwas function, Parrikar said he had resolved to stop accepting flowers wrapped in plastic foil during functions as a means to stop plastic pollution.

Parrikar also pledged to devote at least 100 hours in a year for cleanliness activities.

The chief minister took oath to devote at least 100 hours every year towards cleanliness drive and programmes with maximum two hours per day.

He also asked women to ensure they do not cook extra food, which is stored in refrigerators, only to be dumped as garbage much later.

"Women should ensure that they should not cook food more than usual, which is then dumped in the refrigerator for 15 days after which it is dumped out... Most homes use a fridge as a cupboard. Fridge should be neat and clean, only to ensure there is no wastage," Parrikar said.

He said cleanliness should start at home, preferably from the plate of food from which one eats.

"For 40 years now, I do not leave anything in the plate. The beginning of Swachh Bharat begins with my food plate. No garbage will be created," Parrikar said, crediting his mother for the habit.

"Reduce your consumption. If someone offers me flowers wrapped in plastic, I will not take them. Someone came with flowers (at Sunday's function), I said it should be returned.

"One flower in enough, no need for such bouquets and even if you get bouquets make sure there is no plastic wrapped around it. Reduce plastic. Start with yourself," Parrikar said.

"I am unwilling to touch plastic. I have been practising for 15 days. I have asked the plastic bottles (served at the Sewa Diwas function) to be taken away.

PTI