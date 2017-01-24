On National Girl Child Day, PM salutes achievements of girls

New Delhi, Jan 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took to his twitter handle and said that National Girl Child Day is a day to celebrate the exceptional achievements of the girl child, whose "excellence in many fields makes us proud". He also added that it is imperative to reject discrimination against the girl child and ensure equal opportunities for the girl child.

''Let us reaffirm our commitment to challenging stereotypes based on gender & promote gender sensitisation as well as gender equality'', Modi tweeted.

Since 2008, the government has celebrated the National Girl Child Day Jan 24 every year across India to raise awareness and consciousness of the society with regard to the girl child.

National Girl Child Day will be celebrated today at a function in New Delhi in view of exemplary achievements by nation's daughters during last year. Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi and Minister of State Krishna Raj will be addressing the audience.

OneIndia News