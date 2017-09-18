On Modi’s birthday, fan creates Guinness World Record by displaying 2 lakh photos of PM

Jaipur, Sep 18: He is definitely one of the biggest fans of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Over the years, Manmohan Agrawal, a resident of Jaipur, Rajasthan, has been diligently collecting pictures of Modi because he greatly admire and adore the PM.

On Modi's 67th birthday, which was celebrated across the country on Sunday, Agarwal displayed 2 lakh photographs of the PM in a mall in Jaipur. In the process, Agarwal created a world record as his effort was recognised by the Guinness World Record committee for displaying highest number of pictures of any world leader under one roof.

"Manmohan Agrawal of Jaipur collects 2 lakh pictures of PM Narendra Modi, displays them in an exhibition setting a Guinness World Record," tweeted ANI.

Manmohan Agrawal of Jaipur collects 2 lakh pictures of PM Narendra Modi, displays them in an exhibition setting a Guinness World Record. pic.twitter.com/vAEwpaVbuB — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2017

To celebrate the 67th birthday of Modi, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) observed Seva Diwas (Service Day) on Sunday across the country with party leaders attending medical camps, blood donation events, and taking part in cleanliness drives.

On Saturday, all government schools in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh (the parliamentary constituency of Modi) celebrated the PM's birthday where children sung songs and enjoyed various savouries.

Several world leaders also extended wishes to the PM on his big day. A number of leaders across the political spectrum extended their greetings to PM Modi. Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi also extended birthday wishes to Modi. "Best wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modiji on his birthday. @narendramodi," Gandhi said on Twitter.

The PM himself was in Gujarat to inaugurate the Sardar Sarovar Dam on Sunday. Modi also met his mother on his birthday to seek her blessings early in the day.

OneIndia News