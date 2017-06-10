On a day Rahul Gandhi is to visit Bengaluru, Kannada organisations call for bandh

Vice President of the Congress Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit Bengaluru on June 12. While Rahul Gandhi will release National Herald's Commemorative Publication, pro-Kannada organisations have called for a bandh over farmer crisis.

On a day Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit the city, organisations led by Vatal Nagaraj have decided to take a rally to Vidhana Soudha in support of farmers in Karnataka. Rahul Gandhi is expected to take part at an event to release 'India at a Crossroads: 70 years of independence' after which he will attend a meeting of Pradesh Congress Committee's extended general body.

In what can come as a security nightmare for the police, Kannada organisations have called for a bandh on the same day. "We have called for Bengaluru bandh on June 12. We are tired of the centre and state government's false promises to farmers. The bandh has been called over collective farmers issues like Cauvery, Mahadayi water sharing dispute, loan waiver and support price for farmers," said Vatal Nagaraj, the man who is leading the protests.

The call for Bengaluru bandh comes days after farmers in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra took to the streets to demand loan waiver. The pro-Kannada organisations have also condemned the government for issuing Re 1 cheques in the name of compensation to farmers. The protesters plan to congregate at the city centre and rally towards the Vidhana Soudha on Monday.

OneIndia News