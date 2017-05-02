Omar Abdullah's Twitter tirade, calls Mehbooba Mufti shameless

Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah took to twitter accusing the PDP-BJP government in the state of mismanaging the situation in Kashmir. Reacting to the cancellation of Lok sabha bypolls in Anantnag, Omar Abdullah said that Mehbooba Mufti's government was responsible for the "regression" in Kashmir. "It's depressing to see how far we have regressed in Kashmir from the highs of the Assembly polls of 2014 to the cancelled election of 2017 (SIC)," his tweet read.

Omar accused Mufti of "shamelessly clinging to power" with her "5 percent of the people" despite pulling the valley back to the situation it was in during the 90s.

The only things keeping @MehboobaMufti in office are her shamelessness & a misplaced sense of pride in Delhi preventing admission of mistake — Omar Abdullah (@abdullah_omar) May 2, 2017

In a series of tweets, Omar Abdullah claimed that the current government was making up excuses after mismanaging things in the valley. His tweets comes after his father and National conference's president Farooq Abdullah demanded that President's rule be imposed in the valley.

"In many ways, this is similar to the symbolic victory against India scored by the release of militants for Mehbooba Mufti's sister in 1990," Omar claimed in a tweet, adding that the only thing that was keeping the current government in office was "a misplaced sense of pride in Delhi preventing admission of mistake."

His tweets sparked off a row on how Farooq Abdullah's statements on Kupwara attacks had insulted martyrs. BJP leaders lambasted Omar Abdullah for statements that emboldened separatists.

OneIndia News