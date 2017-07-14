Off shore casinos could be shifted to land, suggests Goa minister

Panaji, Jul 14: Goa's off shore casinos, currently anchored in the Mandovi river, could be relocated to the land, suggested state Agriculture Minister Vijai Sardesai.

A group of NGOs in Goa have been opposing the off shore casinos in the Mandovi river flowing along the Panaji city, alleging that they block the channel of the movement of ships. Some social activists have also claimed that the casinos are promoting social evils. The BJP-led Goa government had last month promised in its 'common minimum programme' to shift the off-shore casinos from the river.

"I am of the opinion that the off shore casinos should be shifted out of Mandovi river even at the cost of getting them on the land," Sardesai told reporters on Thursday.

He was replying to a question on why the casinos were not yet moved out of the river. Sardesai said,

"In Sikkim, they have allowed the casinos on the land. If Sikkim can do it why can't we do it?" he said.

He said the casinos should be brought on the land as anchoring them in the deep sea may not be feasible.

"Forcing the off shore casinos to shift in the deep sea is not possible. We have to be practical," he said. The Goa government had in April this year granted six months extension to the five offshore casinos to relocate from the Mandovi river.

However, following an order of the Goa bench of the Bombay High Court earlier this year, the state government granted permission to another offshore casino vessel, run by Golden Globe Hotels Pvt Ltd, for operating in the river for another six months.

Sardesai said, "My stand on the issue is that if the state government's policy is to not allow any off shore casino, then we should challenge the court order. This is the view of my party."

Sardesai is the leader of Goa Forward Party, which is one of the alliance partners in the BJP-led state government.

Goa is the only destination in the country where off-shore casinos are currently allowed. The present BJP-led government is facing a lot of ire as they had opposed the entry of casinos in Mandovi when they were in opposition.

PTI