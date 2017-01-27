Odisha: Transgender ties know with a man

In a society where transgenders are looked down upon and shunned, a eunuch tied knot with man in Odisha's Bhubaneshwar on Friday.

The marriage, which was held as per Hindu rituals, was attended by Bhubaneshwar Mayor Anant Narayan Jena.

Speaking to news agency ANI, the transgender, Meghna, thanked the groom for taking such a bold step. Meghna said transgenders have every right to get married and lead a normal life.

One of the groom's relatives said that the marriage would send a positive message across the nation.

According to reports, it was an arranged marriage and initiated from groom's family.

The Supreme Court, in a landmark judgment three years ago, recognised the rights of transgenders and gave them a separate identity while voting, applying for passports, driving license or admission to schools and colleges.

