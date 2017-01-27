Odisha: Transgender ties know with a man

In a society where transgenders are looked down upon and shunned, a eunuch tied knot with man in Odisha's Bhubaneshwar on Friday.

The marriage, which was held as per Hindu rituals, was attended by Bhubaneshwar Mayor Anant Narayan Jena.

Odisha: Transgender woman gets married to a man in Bhubaneswar. pic.twitter.com/EqP1p4zUHE — ANI (@ANI_news) January 27, 2017

Speaking to news agency ANI, the transgender, Meghna, thanked the groom for taking such a bold step. Meghna said transgenders have every right to get married and lead a normal life.

Ppl think transgenders can’t get married or embrace motherhood,bt I’m proving them wrong;We too are women wanting to lead normal lives-Bride pic.twitter.com/FBonb6XopY — ANI (@ANI_news) January 27, 2017

One of the groom's relatives said that the marriage would send a positive message across the nation.

According to reports, it was an arranged marriage and initiated from groom's family.

The Supreme Court, in a landmark judgment three years ago, recognised the rights of transgenders and gave them a separate identity while voting, applying for passports, driving license or admission to schools and colleges.

OneIndia News