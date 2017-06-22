Odisha +2 Admission 2017: Second merit list out today

The Odisha +2 Admission 2017, second merit list will be released today. The first merit list was released on June 12. The Department of Higher Education/ DHE Odisha will release the second merit list for admission process in all Junior Colleges.

'The reservation will be as per the general norms of 22.55% for Scheduled Tribes and 16.25% for Scheduled Caste.'

1,578 colleges have participated in the e-admission process. The plus two admission in the State will be held against the sanctioned seat strength of 419641. Online CAF was accepted by the Higher Education Department till 7 June. Students, can check the cut off marks of the colleges at the online Student Academic Management System (SAMS).

This year the higher cut off percentage in Science stream has been set by Ravenshaw (Junior) College, Cuttack (93.17%). Buxi Jagabandhu Bidyadhar (BJB) College has set the first cut off in Science stream at 92.67 per cent. For Commerce and Arts streams, the cut-offs are 80.33 and 70.5 per cent, respectively. Students should note that the cut offs have been declared category wise.

Saraswati (Junior) Vidya Mandir, Neelakantha Nagar, Berhampur and Basic Science & Humanities (Junior) College, Bhubaneswar are the other colleges in the list of 90 per cent and above.

