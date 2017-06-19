Odisha: Mentally-challenged brothers tied to pole, beaten for alleged child theft

Odisha, June 19: In a shocking incident, two mentally-retarded brothers were brutally thrashed and tied to a wooden pole in Odisha. The duo was thrashed on suspicion of kidnapping a child on Friday.

Some miscreants in the bizzare mob even beat up the young boys' father, while hundreds of bystanders watched them carry on with the atrocity.

The incident took place on Friday when two boys were walking along with a child, when they stumbled upon villagers in Chhak. Upon understanding that they had lost their way, they began enquiring about the route to get home.

On suspecion, the villagers tied up the two boys and thrashed them mercilessly, and even resorted to injuring their father, who rushed there to save them.

Following the incident, he local police rushed them to a nearby hospital, where their condition got worse and had to be moved to Cuttack SCB Medical College and Hospital for proper treatment.

Recently, another mentally challenged woman was beaten to death in Bangiriposhi, while another man fell prey to a violent mob in Betanati.

The police are investigating the matter.

OneIndia News (with agency inputs)