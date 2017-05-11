Bhubaneswar, May 11: Here we are talking about a new-born tiger cub, christened Baahubali, after the super-hit movie, Baahubali, by Telugu filmmaker SS Rajamouli. The tiger cub was recently born in the famous Nandankanan Zoological Park in Odisha.

The zoo, located a few kilometers away from the state capital Bhubaneswar, witnessed the birth of seven tiger cubs, a joyous moment for its keepers. While one of the cubs was named as Baahubali, the others are christened as Kundan, Adyasha, Sahil, Vicky, Sinu and Mousumi.

The naming ceremony of the little ones took place on Wednesday. The happy event was attended by Odisha's Forest and Environment Minister Bijayshree Routray.

These days, everyone wants a slice of Baahubali, the hit franchise. Recently, the sequel of Baahubali 1, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, was released. The movie has taken the box office by storm earning Rs 1,000-crore across the globe.

The craze for Baahubali has reached a crescendo. Now, one can find Baahubali saree to Baahubali jewellery in shopping centres. And, for foodies, eateries are also offering Baahubali burgers.

OneIndia News