Odisha: CBI raids BJD leaders' houses

Bhubaneswar, Jan 12: The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday conducted raids at around 25 places, including two lawmakers' houses in Odisha, in connection with the Seashore Group chit fund scam.

The raids, among other places, were conducted at the residence and offices of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Lok Sabha member Rabindra Jena in Balasore and Bhubaneswar.

The CBI also conducted raids at the house of Saroj Sahu, a former employee of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. Sahu was working in Naveen Niwas, Patnaik's residence.

The investigating agency also raided the residence of BJD MLA from Cuttack, Pravat Ranjan Biswal, said CBI sources.

"We have already submitted all documents relating to a land deal with Seashore Group chief Prashant Dash. We are cooperating with the CBI in the case," said Biswal.

Laxmi Bilasini Biswal, wife of the BJD MLA, had appeared before the CBI earlier.

The CBI had earlier questioned two other persons -- Balasore MP Rabindra Jena in December last year and Saroj Sahu in November 2014 -- in connection with the Seashore group chit fund scam.

Seashore Group has allegedly duped over 1.5 lakh small depositors in Odisha of over Rs 1,700 crore. The CBI had also summoned Rabindra Jena to appear before it on January 12. Saroj was shunted out of Naveen Niwas in 2014 after he was grilled by the CBI in connection with the chit fund scam.

