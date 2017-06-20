Odisha boy breaks world record in punch strikes

Odisha's Satyapir Pradhan broke world record for most full contact punch strikes in one minute (one hand).

Odisha's Satyapir Pradhan broke world record of most full contact punch strike in one minute by Pakistan's M Rashid, by punching 393 times pic.twitter.com/wHEQkm4SP6 — ANI (@ANI_news) June 20, 2017

The event was organised at Hi-Tech Medical College and Hospital in Bhawanipatna.

Satyapir struck 393 punches in one minute by breaking the previous record of Pakistan's Muhammad Rashid who had scored 377 punches in Karachi on October 22, 2016.

Satyapir, a physiotherapy student is well trained in martial arts and he wishes to break the record in double hand punch strikes as well.

OneIndia News