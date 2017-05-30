Odisha: BJD MLA hurls egg at MP Jay Panda during water tank inauguration

Bhubaneswar, May 30: Biju Janata Dal sacked spokesperson and MP Jay Panda on Tuesday faced an embarrassing moment when a party MLA Pratap Jena hurled eggs at him during the water tank inauguration ceremony to which he was not invited.

The water tank was built from Panda's Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLAD) fund.

Some miscreants vandalised the nameplate of the project claiming Panda's name.

"Allegations are false. Plaque which was broken had names of local MLA and officials. I have always ensured they are invited,"Jay Panda told ANI.

He later took to his Twitter handle and said "forget about eggs and stones, they cannot cow me down even if they use bullets. These MPLAD-funded projected is equal to 5.2 million litres of drinking water."

Panda has been facing trouble for voicing his opinion on the party's problems. The party chief and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had sacked him from the party's spokesperson post.

