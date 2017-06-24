Odisha +2 Admission 2017: Find second phase cut off marks and admission dates here

The Odisha +2 Admission 2017 cut off list has been declared. The second merit list was declared on June 23. Several students had been waiting for long for the merit list and that anxiety finally came to an end on Friday.

The highest cut off percentage in Science stream has been set by Ravenshaw (Junior) College, Cuttack (91.33%). Buxi Jagabandhu Bidyadhar (BJB) College has set the Second cut off in Science stream at 91.20%.

Odisha +2 Admission 2017 second phase cut off marks:

In Science stream Ramadevi Women's College (84%), Fakir Mohan Junior college (86.17%), Khallikote Junior college (85.67%).

In Arts Stream Ravenshaw junior college (73%), BJB Junior college (74.67%), RD Junior college (70.67%), Fakir Mohan junior college (72.50%), Khallikote junior college (62%).

In Commerce stream Ravenshaw Junior college (77.90%), BJB Junior college (81%), RD Junior college (66.50%), Khallikote Junior college (64.50%), Fakir Mohan Junior college (52.67%).

The cut off marks are available on dheodisha.gov.in

Admissions for the 2nd phase will be held from June 24 to 28.

OneIndia News