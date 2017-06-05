Odisha: 1 SOG jawan killed, 10 injured in Maoist ambush

At least one Special Operations Group jawan killed and 10 others were injured on Monday in an ambush by Maoists in the forest area near Khamankhol in Kandhamal Odisha.

The injured jawans have been taken to Baliguda hospital, those critically injured have been shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur.

Till May 28, 2017, nine civilians, eight security personnel and naxalites have been killed in Odisha.

(Details awaited)