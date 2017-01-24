Observe 2 minute silence on Jan 30: MHA

January 30 is observed at the national level as Martyr's Day. The date was chosen as it marks the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi in 1948.

By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

All Indians will have to maintain 2 minutes silence on January 30 at 11 am. The Home Ministry issued the order directing all states to implement the same compulsorily.

Observe 2 minute silence on Jan 30: MHA

January 30 is observed at the national level as Martyr's Day. The date was chosen as it marks the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi in 1948.

On January 30 the President, vice-president, the prime minister, the defence minister and the three service chiefs gather at the Samadhi at Raj Ghat and pay their respects to the Father of the Nation. Armed forces personnel blow the bugel sounding the Last Post.

OneIndia News

Read more about:

mahatma gandhi, indians, home ministry, martyrs day, rajghat

Other articles published on Jan 24, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
 