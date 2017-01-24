Observe 2 minute silence on Jan 30: MHA

All Indians will have to maintain 2 minutes silence on January 30 at 11 am. The Home Ministry issued the order directing all states to implement the same compulsorily.

January 30 is observed at the national level as Martyr's Day. The date was chosen as it marks the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi in 1948.

On January 30 the President, vice-president, the prime minister, the defence minister and the three service chiefs gather at the Samadhi at Raj Ghat and pay their respects to the Father of the Nation. Armed forces personnel blow the bugel sounding the Last Post.

OneIndia News