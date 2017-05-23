Objectionable FB posts on Adityanath lands man in trouble

The arrested individual had allegedly created a fake account and posted objectionable comments against the CM.

Sambhal (UP) May 23: A man who allegedly made a fake Facebook account and posted derogatory content about Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been arrested, police said on Tuesday.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
Responding to a complaint on May 15 that objectionable comments and a picture of the chief minister was posted on the social media site, police registered a case against a man called Sahil Malik, Nakkhasa SHO Devendra Sharma said.

However, detailed investigations revealed that the account was a fake one and had been made by Munazir. Consequently, Munazir was arrested and a case filed against him, Sharma added.

A BJP MP from Gorakhpur, Adityanath was sworn-in as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister on March 26. Prior to that he was elected to the Lok Sabha for five consecutive terms since 1998.

Many of his initiatives like emphasis on cleanliness, strong statements on strenghthening law and order and vision to improve healthcare facilities in the state have been praised. Some initiatives like forming of anti-romeo squads and crackdown on slaughter houses have drawn criticism from various quarters.  

PTI

Story first published: Tuesday, May 23, 2017, 14:55 [IST]
