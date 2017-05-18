Obese baby girl Chahat to undergo genetic test in Bengaluru

A 10 month-old-baby Chahat from Amritsar who weighs around 20 kg will undergo a gene test which will allow the cause and nature of her abnormal weight gain phenomenon. On May 11, Chahat was referred to the PGIMER. However, the doctors were unable to diagnose the problem so far. They are now planning to send Chahat's blood samples for gene test to a labratory in Bengaluru.

The baby was born on July 24, 2016 via normal delivery. Her weight was normal, but she started gaining it when she was 4-month old.

Doctors have found that Chahat's 14-year-old paternal uncle is also obese. He weighs 68 kg and is hardly 4 feet tall.

On the other hand, Chahat's father, Suraj Kumar, has lost hope related to the treatment of his child. Chahat's mother Renu said she never thought that a single test would be so expensive. The parents say the gene test for Chahat and her uncle will cost them around Rs 1.5 lakh, which they cannot afford.

