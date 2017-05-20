O Panneerselvam-led delegation meets PM Modi

Chennai, May 20: The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leaders led by O Panneerselvam on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convey that 'all is well' between the AIADMK and Bharatiya Janata Party in Tamil Nadu amidst indications of growing friendliness between the saffron party and Edappadi K Palaniswami dispensation in the state.

The meeting lasted for an hour due to the discussions on political developments involving AIADMK factions in Tamil Nadu.

The four-member delegation led by the former chief minister said OPS was scheduled to present a memorandum of nine demands to PM Modi. The delegation included Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament V Maitreyan, former minister K P Munusamy and former MP P H Manoj Pandian.

After the meeting with Modi, OPS said that they discussed on issues of public importance, adding that they discuss politics. The party leaders said it was a cordial meet.

Reports said that the meeting came after the wake of Modi government's reach-out plan to bring on board the EPS faction.

A senior leader in EPS faction P Thangamani had managed to meet PM Modi, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Rajnath Singh last week. Venkaiah Naidu's review meets at the state secretariat in presence of chief minister and state BJP unit general secretary Vanathi Srinivasan set tongues wagging about BJP's Tamil Nandu game plan.

