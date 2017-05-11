Number of Dalit atrocity cases have risen in Congress-ruled Karnataka

From 1,531 in 2012 when the BJP was in power the number of Dalit atrocity cases in Karnataka have only risen to 1,765 in 2016. The numbers were given by none other than the Home Minister of the state Dr G Parameshwara. The number of cases registered has only seen a spike since 2013 when the Congress came to power in the state with the year 2016 being the only exception that recorded 60 cases less than the previous year.

The number of Dalit atrocity cases stood at 1,531 in 2012. In 2013 the Congress party came to power in Karnataka and the number of atrocity cases stood at 1,758. In 2014 a total of 1,857 cases were registered and in 2015 1,825 cases were registered under the SC/ST atrocities act. While the trend is worrying, the Home Minister claimed that the government has been successful in addressing the concerns at every level.

"The number show that people from the SC/ST communities are being encouraged to file complaints. Their complaints were not even entertained before this. At least our government is encouraging them to report atrocities and is addressing them at every level," Dr G Parameshwar, Home Minister of Karnataka said. He added that police officers at every district level have been compulsorily holding meetings with leaders of the SC/ST community on a monthly basis to ensure that their concerns are addressed.

The numbers were presented in an attempt to rubbish BJP's allegations that law and order scenario in the state had taken a beating. Dr G Parameshwar also added that according to the National Crime Records Bureau Karnataka stood at 4.7 percent across the country while BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh stood at 9.1 percent and Maharashtra at 9.3 percent. The Home Minister claimed that the state had seen a declining trend when it came to serious criminal offences like murder.

OneIndia News