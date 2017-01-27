Number of CBEC employees to remain same in GST regime: Jaitley

New Delhi, Jan 27: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Friday said that the number of CBEC employees required in the new indirect tax regime of Goods and Services Tax (GST), will remain the same as the extent of tax collections will expand.

"Number of people required in the Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC) will remain unchanged. Extent of taxes to be collected will expand. There will be adequate opportunities, shouldn't feel this insecurity," Jaitley said at an Investiture Ceremony on the International Customs Day organised by CBEC.

"I see no reason for a disquiet in the CBEC service," Jaitley added after CBEC Chairman Najib Shah sought Finance Minister's intervention as concerns were raised by the tax department officers regarding their service conditions in the new GST regime.

IANS