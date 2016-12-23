Nudged or fatigued? What led to the resignation of Najeeb Jung as Delhi LG

New Delhi, Dec 23: An official statement on Thursday by Najeeb Jung read that he was resigning as the Lieutenant Governor of the National Capital Territory of Delhi and will return to his first love 'academics.'

Jung's move came as a surprise to many including the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with whom he has had several confrontations.

The move has surprised many and questions are being asked if the Home Ministry had nudged him to resign. There was also speculation that Jung may be made the next vice president of India.

This was, however, denied by Jung who said that the decision was purely personal and he intended spending more time with his family. Following his resignation, an undated letter written to the Union Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi surfaced.

In the letter Jung writes that he planned a private visit to Goa between December 25, 2016 and January 1, 2017.

Why did Najeeb Jung resign?

Sources tell OneIndia that Jung had held a meeting with the Union Home Secretary on Tuesday. The source also adds that during that meeting Jung may have been nudged to resign.

Mehrishi, however, said that he was unaware of his decision. "I got to know about his decision in the media and during my meeting with him there was no indication that he would resign," the Union Home Secretary also said.

The undated letter written by Jung also added fuel to speculations about his resignation. Jung says in his letter, " I will be undertaking a private visit to Goa from December 25, 2016 to January 1, 2017. I will leave Delhi in the afternoon of Sunday, December 25, 2016, and will be back on evening of Sunday, January 1, 2017. In my absence the Delhi Chief Secretary would keep in touch with me about important developments and will seek the Ministry of Home Affair's advise where necessary."

A Home Ministry official says that there was no pressure on Jung to resign. It may be fatigue, the officer also added. Others also say that his resignation may have been due to the Supreme Court's observation that the Delhi government should have some powers.

The court was hearing a plea against the Delhi High Court's verdict which had said that the LG was the boss of Delhi. The Supreme Court had on December14 observed that the elected government in Delhi must have some powers, otherwise it cannot function.

The matter needs to be decided soon, the Bench had also observed. The Congress has already raised questions and has sought an explanation. Normally, when the centre wants to replace the LG, it is the Home Secretary who has to convey the message.

The Congress' Ajay Maken says that the exit was unceremonious. PC Chako, another Congress leader, suggests that the resignation may be due to pressure from the BJP to bring someone close to the RSS.

