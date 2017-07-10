NSE glitch: Investors continue to face issues

Mumbai, Jul 10: Investors on Monday continued to face problems in executing trades at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) due to glitches, including in the F&O segment.

Meanwhile, Finance Ministry said the techinical glitch is a matter of serious concern for markets. SEBI is monitoring the situation. Also, NSE to submit report to SEBI on glitch.

An NSE spokesperson said normal trading in cash and F&O (futures and options) category will resume at 1230 hours.

Trading in the segment was stopped and stock prices failed to get updated.

"Due to technical reasons in the cash market, trading has been stopped in cash and F&O segment of the NSE," the exchange said.

According to brokers and those trading on the NSE, stock prices did not get updated and there was also an issue in accessing the F&O segment. "The technical team of the NSE is looking into the issue," the NSE said in a statement.

PTI