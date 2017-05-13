NPP wants Pak declared a terror state

New Delhi, May 13: National Panthers Party of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday staged a protest outside the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi demanding to declare Pakistan a terror state.

"Pakistan has made Jammu and Kashmir a living hell. Pakistan soldiers are ceaselessly indulging in ceasefire violations and also beheading our soldiers. Their dastardly actions have destroyed the state peace. How can one simply keep beheading the soldiers? What kind of policy is it? We are hopeful that the Government will not only take a strong action but the international community will also favour India in declaring Pakistan a terror state. " said one of the protestors to ANI.

One of the protestors said that the attacks Pakistan terrorist responsible for the deaths of innocent civilians, besides the attacks on Indian troops. He added that such gruesome acts will not be tolerated anymore.

Another protestor said that the government has not taken any stern action so far, which is why Pakistan is dare enough in beheading the jawans.

He added that since three years Pakistan had violated number ceasefire along the LoC. He said that the protesters blame the government for not having a proper policy towards Pakistan.

The protestors shouted out slogans like 'declare Pakistan a terror state' and were seen holding placards displaying quotes like 'down with Pakistan' jotted down on them.

Heavy police was deployed outside the high Commission to disperse the protestors.

Earlier in the day, two civilians have died in a cease fire violation by Pakistan at the Rajouri sector in Jammu and Kashmir. For the second time in three days, a ceasefire violation by Pakistan has been reported from the Nowshera sector. There have been no reports of casualties.

The violation was reported from the Nowshera sector of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier this week a ceasefire violation by Pakistan had taken place in the same area. One woman was killed in the incident.

The Indian Armed forces personnel had responded to the violation by Pakistan. One person was also injured in the incident. Pakistan had used 120 mm mortars.

The incident took place in the wee hours of Thursday. Reports stated that there was a heavy exchange of fire between the two sides.

The firing by Pakistan was unprovoked. It may be recalled that there was a similar incident in the same sector in April as well. Pakistani troops resorted to mortar shelling, besides using automatic and small arms fire.

