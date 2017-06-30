Now you can travel on Indian Railways with e-Aadhar as identity proof

Passengers commuting by trains can now produce e-Aadhaar as identity proof. The Ministry of Railways on Friday announced its decision to incorporate downloaded e-Aadhar Card to its list of valid and prescribed identity proofs for rail travel across the country.

The e-Aadhaar will now be at par with printed Aadhaar card and is in line with the railway ministry's move to make train travel paperless. Passengers now need not produce printed Aadhaar cards and choose its electronic form for proof of identity.

The ministry put out an updated list of acceptable documents that act as proof of identity which includes e-Aadhaar. These documents are accepted as ID proofs for undertaking a journey in any reserved class on Indian Railways. In case you wondered what the others are, here is a list

Voter Photo Identity Card by Election Commission of India.

Passport

PAN Card issued by Income Tax Department

Driving License issued by RTO.

Photo Identity Card having serial number issued by Central/State Government

Student Identity Card with photograph issued by recognised School/College for their students.

Nationalised Bank Passbook with photograph.

Credit Cards issued by Banks with laminated photograph.

Printed unique identification Card "Aadhaar" or downloaded Aadhaar (e-Aadhaar).

Ration Card with photograph of passenger travelling.

OneIndia News