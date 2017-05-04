Now you can get arrested for charging more for water in Karnataka

You may not have to overpay for water bottles in malls and multiplexes in Karnataka in the near future. You may even be allowed to carry your own water bottles to malls and multiplexes soon. The government is now mulling to bring an end to dual MRP and restriction on people carrying water, deeming it a violation of consumer rights.

"The same product cannot be sold at different MRPs. Malls do not allow their customers to carry their own bottles and charge exorbitant prices when they buy bottled water. This is a violation of consumer rights and we are taking measures to correct it," said U T Khader. After receiving multiple complaints of malls and multiplexes charging anywhere between Rs 30 and Rs 50 for a bottle of water that is ideally available for Rs 20, the government decided to crackdown on them.

Following the orders of Karnataka Food and Civil supplies minister U T Khader, officials launched a crackdown on malls and multiplexes where bottled drinking water is sold at exorbitant rates.

Officials conducted raids at 295 locations across the State on Wednesday and booked 73 cases. Raids were conducted in Belagavi, Hubballi, Haveri, Kalaburagi, Mysuru, Udupi, Mangaluru, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan and Madikeri.

The minister also added that loopholes in the Essential commodities act need to be plugged especially the lack of clarity on dual MRP. While all food items are covered under the essential commodities act drinking water is left out. The minister encouraged people to file complaints against establishments charging exorbitant prices with the consumer forum.

