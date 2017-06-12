Now, world record-holder Anshu Jamsenpa aims to climb Everest with all-women team

Guwahati, June 12: Being an Arunachali (as the native of Arunachal Pradesh are known as), Anshu Jamsenpa, who recently created a new record by becoming the first woman climber to summit Mount Everest twice in five days, has always being surrounded by mountains.

The 37-year-old native of Bombdila in the border state draws her inspiration from the mountains to climb the treacherous terrain of Everest every time she set her foot in it. The brave woman is once again aiming to conquer the world's highest peak, this time not alone, but with an all-women contingent.

While attending a felicitation meeting in Guwahati, Assam, Anshu--who also holds the record of being the first Indian woman to summit Mount Everest five times--revealed about her future plans of forming an all-women climbers' team. However, she did not share the details about it.

Anshu, a mother of two children, said that faith of others in her helped her complete her "difficult" journeys successfully. Moreover, she is highly determined and motivated.

"Positive thinking is my success mantra. We can train our minds to be positive even when faced with difficult situations. During my first ascent this time, my oxygen mask had malfunctioned on South Col and I had to return to the base camp. I was feeling very weak and had to rest. After regaining my strength, I started again and completed the first summit.

Many people came to the base camp to congratulate me after I descended. It gave me the strength to make the second ascent. I was not aiming to break any record or challenge nature. You cannot challenge nature. I have seen a complete change in the geo-physical condition on Everest caused by the avalanche a couple of years back. The route has completely changed since my first climb in 2011. Many landmarks have disappeared," Anshu was quoted as saying by The Telegraph.

She advised mountaineers to undergo proper training before aspiring to climb Everest. Anshu said mountaineering is an expensive affair, especially climbing the Everest. The cost of an expedition can come anything between Rs 20 lakh and Rs 40 lakh, Anshu revealed.

"The cost of a permit to climb Everest is $11,000, which goes to the Nepal government. The agency which helps in completing the expedition charges a fee. There is a summit bonus if you are successful plus tips for everyone. You have to buy oxygen bottles and other necessities like dried fruit and ready-to-eat foods. One can only heat, not cook. We melt the ice for drinking water. It is important to pay attention to the smallest details as you might pay with your life if you are not careful," she said.

