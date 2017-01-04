Now TMC burns BJP office in Hooghly, West Bengal

The BJP's office in Hooghly, West Bengal was set on fire allegedly by TMC workers. The incident comes just a few hours after the house of a BJP leader was bombed in Uttarapura again by TMC workers.

West Bengal: Alleged TMC workers set BJP office in Hooghly on fire pic.twitter.com/v6QrCl9tEe — ANI (@ANI_news) January 4, 2017

The BJP has cried foul and says that these incidents are deliberate and the state police is looking the other way. Earlier in the day residence of BJP leader Krishna Bhattacharya in Uttarapura was allegedly attacked by TMC workers. A case has been registered in this connection.

On Tuesday TMC workers attacked the BJP's office in Kolkata. The TMC has been protesting the arrests of it two MPs. They were arrested in connection with the Rose Valley scam. The TMC has termed these arrests as an agenda by the BJP against the TMC.

On Tuesday the BJP's Kolkata office was attacked after the arrest of TMC MPs Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Tapas Pal. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the Narendra Modi government of vindictive politics. She said after Note Bandi it was now Trinamool Bandi.

The BJP accused the TMC of stage managing the attacks on its office. The BJP said that the police looked the other way when their office was being attacked. This is nothing but state sponsored vandalism the BJP also said. However after the incident the CRPF was deployed outside the BJP office.

OneIndia News