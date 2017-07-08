Now, ‘stink bomb’ to control stone pelters in Kashmir

Srinagar, July 8: The security forces are desperately looking for an alternative to pellet guns to deal with stone pelters in Kashmir.

In April, the Centre told the Supreme Court it was exploring a crowd control option that is akin to rubber bullets but not as lethal as pellet guns that are being used as a last resort to quell violence in the Kashmir Valley.

Now, the Kannauj-based Fragrance and Flavour Development Centre (FFDC) has developed a "stink bomb" to tackle stone pelters in the Valley, reported ANI.

"It (stink bomb) is still in the early stage. It is a sort of capsule which will burst and emit smoke with bad odour," Shakti Shukla, principal director, FFDC, told ANI.

As the use of pellet guns by the security personnel against protesters in Kashmir has created a lot of controversy after it left hundreds blind and severely injured, the Centre is forced to come up with an alternative.

The Centre, on its part, has examined other alternatives to pellet guns like skunk water, laser dazzler and chilli-filled pava shells which are found to be "not so successful" like the controversial pellet guns.

Along with Kashmiris, several international human rights organisations too have demanded ban on use of pellet guns.

Thus, if the "stink bomb"--once it starts getting used by the security forces--prove successful, it will work as a "good" measure to control violent mob in the Valley without causing much damage.

However, the FFDC is yet to reveal if the use of stink bomb would prove harmful to the health of persons against whom it is used.

A sample of the stink bomb has been shown to the minister of state for Micro Medium and Small Industries (MSME) Giriraj Singh.

Recently, Singh wrote a letter to the Defence Ministry regarding its features following which instructions were given for the trial of the capsule in the Special Research Branch of the Ministry of Defence.

The capsule will be included as a weapon in the Indian Army following necessary clearance and approval from the Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Union Ministry for Defence, reported ANI.

