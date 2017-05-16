New Delhi, May 16: After the raids on former Union Minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti's various residences in Chennai by Crime Investigation of Bureau on Tuesday morning, the Bharatiya Janata Party leader Subramanian Swamy has said that now the country will know that the grand old party (referring to Congress) is the most corrupt party in the history of the world.

"What do you expect Congress to do? Their president and vice-president are facing trial in the National Herald case. The whole country will come to know that it is the most corrupt party in the history of the world," Swamy told ANI.

Swamy accused Chidambaram of giving illegal clearance to Foreign Investigation Promotion Board and alleged that former's son Karti always had benefited by such approvals.

Taking on the Chidambaram, Swamy said that the raids were expected because as a finance minister, he had given many clearances in FIPB which were all illegal and Karti was always benefited by such approvals, adding that the raid took place to get the documents and get incriminating proofs which they have kept.

Swamy alleged that former finance minister's son Karti has got 21 illegal bank accounts abroad and has built many houses in various countries and added that Karti has got them financial activities undeclared in 18 countries, hence, money laundering has to be there.

The senior BJP leader said that he was sad that the raids were delayed but he is satisfied that it has finally happened and he is content with the developments.

CBI raids P Chidambaram and his son Karti residence

Earlier in the day, the CBI has conducted raids at the residence of former union minister P Chidambaram and his son' house in Chennai. The CBI has raided 16 different locations. The CBI has also conducted raids at Gurgaon, Delhi and Delhi in connection with the same case.

The CBI has registered a FIR in relation to the irregularities FIPB clearance given to the INX media. It may be recalled that the Enforcement Directorate too had probed INX media for forex violations. The CBI raid is a continuation of the investigation done by the ED which had tracked three transactions done by Karti Chidambaram.

Documents pertaining to the same are being searched, the CBI officials said. Further, the CBI is also finding out about the Rs 60 lakh that was paid from INX Media to Northstar Software Solutions Ltd.

The other transaction was relating to the one made on September 24, 2008. This involved a transaction amounting to 20,000 US dollars which was allegedly paid to ASCPL's Singapore subsidiary by INX media. At around the same time, another Rs 60 lakh was paid from INX Media to Northstar Software solutions to CBN Reddy.

Former Union Minister reacts to the raids

Former Union Minister, P Chidambaram has cried foul over the raids by the Central Bureau of Investigation at his residence. The Government wants to silence my voice said Chidambaram while reacting to the raids that also took place at his son Karti's residence.

Government by using the CBI and other agencies is targeting my son and his friends. The government wants to silence my voice, the former finance minister of India also said.

The former minister also said that the government wanted to stop him from writing as it has tried to do with leaders of the opposition, journalists, columnists and NGOs.

Meanwhile, K Ramasamy of the Congress too came out in support of Chidambaram. He said that the former minister has done no wrong and the raids were politically motivated.

OneIndia News