Now, Modi's Mann ki baat to be aired in regional languages

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio address Mann Ki Baat, will now be translated into various regional languages to reach out people of the country.

The move is aimed at ensuring a better reach of the Prime Minister's message to every nook and corner of the country by overcoming linguistic barriers between states.

According to sources, the Prime Minister's Office has already given a go-ahead on the project to the Information and Broadcasting ministry, which has asked All India Radio to implement the plan.

It has also asked every states to produce dialectical translations that should follow soon after the PM's message is broadcast. State information departments have also started to hire regional language experts.

People can also dial the toll-free number 1922 to listen to the address in their language of choice.

Jharkhand, Haryana and Chhattisgarh will be the first to take lead to translate it out in regional languages and other states will follow suit.

OneIndia News